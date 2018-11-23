SPORTS

Arcadia High School football team playing in CIF championship game for first time in 40 years

The Arcadia High School football team is heading to the CIF championship game for the first time in 40 years!

The Arcadia High School football team is heading to the CIF championship game for the first time in 40 years!

The Apaches spent their Thanksgiving morning on the gridiron preparing for the big game.

If they win, it will be the first championship the school has won in football.

The team will face off against Fontana's Kaiser High School at in Aracdia at 7 p.m. Friday.

Watch Jory Rand's poetic preview of the game above.
