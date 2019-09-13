Sports

Are the USC Trojans for real? A look at the team by the numbers

Are the USC Trojans for real? Let's check out the team by the numbers.

337: That's how many passing yards freshman quarterback Kedon Solvis had at USC's stunning comeback win over Stanford. And it was his first-ever start. It's a new Trojan record for a freshman quarterback.

24: The Trojans are now ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll. Is it too soon to be talking about a Pac-12 championship?

3.3: That's how many yards per carry the Trojan defense limited Stanford to.

You can watch the Trojans take on BYU Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC7
