Are the USC Trojans for real? A look at the team by the numbers

Are the USC Trojans for real? Let's check out the team by the numbers.That's how many passing yards freshman quarterback Kedon Solvis had at USC's stunning comeback win over Stanford. And it was his first-ever start. It's a new Trojan record for a freshman quarterback.The Trojans are now ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll. Is it too soon to be talking about a Pac-12 championship?That's how many yards per carry the Trojan defense limited Stanford to.You can watch the Trojans take on BYU Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC7