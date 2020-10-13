Atlanta Braves beat Dodgers 5-1 in NLCS Game 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (KABC) -- The Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series Monday.The Atlanta Braves hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth inning that broke a 1-1 tie. Austin Riley hit the home run off of reliever Blake Treinen.Atlanta then added another run, which prompted Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to take Treinen out of the game. The Braves broke the game open on a two-run home run that increased their lead to 5-1.For the Dodgers, Kiké Hernandez tied the game in the fifth on a solo homer in a game that up until the ninth inning was defined by scoreless pitching.The Braves took an early lead in the first inning when their star player Freddie Freeman hit a home run.The two teams play Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday.