The crowds and anticipation are building in Atlanta one week before Super Bowl 53. While the majority of Los Angeles Rams fans have not yet arrived, you can still pick out a handful of the Rams' faithful."Born and raised in Los Angeles, was a Rams fan back in the Eric Dickerson/Vince Ferragamo-era. I even remember Dieter Brock, so, I mean, it's been a long time coming," said Atlanta-based Rams fan Lance Bilbrew.Bilbrew was his son's age the last time L.A. had a football team in the Super Bowl.Now he, and other Rams fans who call Atlanta home, can't wait to see their team play in their hometown."I was almost in tears, it was just incredible. It's been 18-19 years since I've actually gotten to see them play. It's awesome," said fan Zach Campanile.Some Atlanta Falcon fans said they're rooting for L.A. to come out on top."I want to see the Rams because they're kind of the underdog, and I'm not really a big Patriots fan," Atlanta resident Richard Gates said.At the Super Bowl Experience, fans posed for photos with the Rams Super Bowl jersey and checked out a replica of Aaron Donald's locker.The predictions are also already starting."I'm going to say 28-21. I'm going to hope maybe at the end (Todd) Gurley comes through..." said Atlanta resident Alex Watson.And 7-year-old Lance Bilbrew Jr. had a message for his favorite team: "I hope you guys win, go Rams!"Media night will be held Monday afternoon at the State Farm Arena, where both teams are expected to speak.