Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in negotiations to buy the Forum from MSG, ESPN reports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced negotiations to buy the Forum in Inglewood from the Madison Square Garden Company, sources tell ESPN.

The Clippers did not comment on the report but the team told ESPN they're continuing forward with plans to build a state-of-the-art, 18,000-seat arena.

ESPN is reporting the acquisition would clear a major hurdle in the team's efforts to build a new home arena in Inglewood.

MSG has been in a legal battle with the city of Inglewood and Ballmer over his plans to build the facility. MSG did not provide a comment for the story.
