Baseball legend Pete Rose dies at the age of 83

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83, the medical examiner in Clark County, Nevada, confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

FILE - In this July 31, 1978 file photo, Cincinnati Reds third baseman Pete Rose tips his cap to the crowd after hitting in his 44th straight game in Atlanta. AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Rose, who was known as "Charlie Hustle" for his aggressive running style, played in the MLB for 24 seasons.

He started his career at 18 when he signed with the National League Cincinnati Reds.

