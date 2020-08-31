Sports

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. dies at age 78

UNC head coach Dean Smith gets a victory hug from Georgetown head coach John Thompson after North Carolina won the NCAA Championship in March 1982. (AP Photo) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON -- Legendary basketball coach John Thompson Jr. has died at the age of 78, according to ESPN.

Thompson was the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship when his Georgetown Hoyas won the title in 1984.

Thompson led the Hoyas to three Final Fours in the 1980s.

Thompson is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

He was also close friends with Dean Smith, the Hall of Fame coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Thompson was the first recipient of the Dean Smith Award which goes to a college basketball coach that embodies honesty, integrity and treating all people with courtesy and respect.

At Georgetown, Thompson created one of the top basketball programs of the 1980s and 1990s, featuring the talents of Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson.
