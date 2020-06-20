triple crown

Belmont Stakes ready to run without fans, kicking off Triple Crown races

NEW YORK -- The Belmont Stakes is ready to run as live sports returns in New York.

The 152nd running usually has crowds of up to 100,000 spectators, but on Saturday, there will be 10 horses on the track and zero fans in the stands.

The Belmont Stakes is usually the last leg of the Triple Crown, but it will run first this year. The Kentucky Derby has shifted to September and the Preakness Stakes in October.

Having always been a true test of stamina in a mile-and-a-half race, the Belmont Stakes has changed the distance to a mile-and-an-eighth.

The race will be at 5:30 p.m. ET.

'Tiz the Law' is the favorite in Saturday's race. Should that horse win, it will be the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in 138 years.
