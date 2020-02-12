Sports

During Ducks-Blues game in Anaheim, St. Louis player Jay Bouwmeester collapses, transported to hospital

The Anaheim Ducks-St. Louis Blues game was postponed after Blues player Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench at the Honda Center and was brought to an Orange County hospital.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A game between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues was postponed after Blues player Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench and had to be transported to a hospital.

Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed at the Honda Center early during the first period with the score tied 1-1 and while the broadcast was on commercial break.

Players of both teams were seen gathering on the ice as paramedics worked on the player. Blues players lifted and moved the bench to give the medical personnel room.

After Bouwmeester was brought by ambulance to a nearby hospital, officials from both teams consulted with the referees and league officials and eventually decided to postpone the game to a later date.

The cause of his Bouwmeester's collapse and an update on his condition were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsanaheimorange countyhockeyst. louis bluesanaheim ducks
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino police ask for help solving 5 murders
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
1 shot, killed near Highland Park elementary school
LA County supervisors vote to rethink structure of homeless agency
Riverside one of worst places to raise kids, study says
Trump aims to end student loan forgiveness program
LAPD following ends in violent North Hollywood crash
Show More
Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet end 2020 presidential campaigns
Disneyland raises prices on tickets, annual passes
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
1st mountain lion killed by landowner under CA depredation law
Coronavirus quarantine lifted for evacuees at IE military base
More TOP STORIES News