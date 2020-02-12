During Ducks-Blues game in Anaheim, St. Louis player Jay Bouwmeester collapses, transported to hospital

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A game between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues was postponed after Blues player Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench and had to be transported to a hospital.Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed at the Honda Center early during the first period with the score tied 1-1 and while the broadcast was on commercial break.Players of both teams were seen gathering on the ice as paramedics worked on the player. Blues players lifted and moved the bench to give the medical personnel room.After Bouwmeester was brought by ambulance to a nearby hospital, officials from both teams consulted with the referees and league officials and eventually decided to postpone the game to a later date.The cause of his Bouwmeester's collapse and an update on his condition were not immediately available.