Olympic skier Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's death

The wife of former Olympic skier Bode Miller opened up for the first time publicly about the drowning death of their young daughter. (morganebeck/Instagram)

The wife of former Olympic skier Bode Miller opened up for the first time publicly about the drowning death of their young daughter.

The mother of two shared a picture of the 19-month-old Tuesday on Instagram with the heartbreaking caption: "It's been 37 days since I've held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain."

MORE: Details emerge on OC drowning accident of Olympic skier Bode Miller's daughter
Newly-released 911 calls tell how authorities and loved ones came together in the unthinkable tragedy for Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife.

Emeline drowned in a neighbor's pool last month in Orange County.

In the Instagram post, the toddler's mother emphasized spreading awareness about drowning, writing:

"Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length...but not the number one risk your childrens' lives face...a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It's the first step to preventing these types of tragedies."

