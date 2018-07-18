The mother of two shared a picture of the 19-month-old Tuesday on Instagram with the heartbreaking caption: "It's been 37 days since I've held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain."
Emeline drowned in a neighbor's pool last month in Orange County.
In the Instagram post, the toddler's mother emphasized spreading awareness about drowning, writing:
"Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length...but not the number one risk your childrens' lives face...a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It's the first step to preventing these types of tragedies."