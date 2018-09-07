SPORTS

Boyz II Men's 'sexy' rendition of national anthem heats up internet

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy II Men wooed the internet with their rendition of the national anthem.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
The national anthem was at the center of attention during the Atlanta Falcons - Philadelphia Eagles game Thursday night, but not because of the protests.

It was Boyz II Men's soulful rendition of the song that left the internet swooning.

The remaining members of the group, Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, crooned as only they could, weaving in graceful harmonies and musical runs that left some fans feeling like the national anthem was a slow jam.


One person tweeted, "How did Boyz II Men make the national anthem sound sexy?"

Another said, "Boyz II Men singing this makes the anthem sound like a Christmas carol."

Indeed, their version sounded like it could rival the group's actual Grammy-nominated hit "Let It Snow."

And maybe the internet could use some snow to help it cool down from the heat Boyz II Men brought Thursday night.

Many fans say the trio (fourth member Michael McCary left in 2003) still has it -- or maybe it never left.

For those who were actually interested in the game, the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles defeated the Falcons 18-12.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemPhiladelphia EaglesAtlanta Falconsnflsocietyu.s. & worldPennsylvania
SPORTS
Dodgers, Rockies battle for division lead
JT Daniels' talent hides the hard work it took for him to get to USC
Looking ahead at the next three Basketball Hall of Fame classes
Kenley Jansen opens up about heart troubles
More Sports
Top Stories
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock falls 9 percent
Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill
3 hospitalized after overdosing at Glendale home
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Juvenile stolen-car suspect smashes into parked cars in Monrovia
VIDEO: Bed bugs crawl all over bus seat
Show More
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Sylmar deadly shooting suspect sought
VIDEO: Hostage disarms gunman before officer-involved shooting
Tustin man accused of trying to expose himself to girl in park bathroom
Goop to pay $145K in penalties over claims its vaginal eggs improve health
More News