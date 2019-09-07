Sports

Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown asks Raiders to release him a day after latest fine

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown has asked the Oakland Raiders to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown put a post on his Instagram account Saturday morning saying he's not "mad'' but wants the "freedom to prove'' his skeptics wrong. The post ends with his request to be released.

A person familiar with the situation said Brown had been fined by the team Friday for the confrontation with Mayock in practice two days earlier. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn't announced.

ESPN reported the fine was for $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team. That could allow the Raiders to release Brown before the season opener without having to pay him more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years.

Brown later sent an email to ESPN saying: no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 hospitalized, including naked man, in Garden Grove apartment complex fire
Woman dead after alleged assault at Pechanga Casino
$25K offered in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
Palmdale school noose photo: investigation complete
Used car 'vending machines' popping up along SoCal freeways
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Rapper A$AP Rocky's attorney shot in Stockholm
Show More
Glendora robbery suspect killed, 2nd suspect at large
Arcadia teacher named 2019 California History Teacher of the Year
LBCC reboots trade programs amid worker shortage in California
Evacuation orders for Tenaja Fire lifted
Marijuana use by US college students up, highest in 35 years
More TOP STORIES News