nascar

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin partner on NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year's Cup title, made the announcement on social media.



The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level. There's been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group.

In June, Wallace told ABC11 that he was ready to focus on racing and positive change. He recently left Richard Petty's No. 43 car and now has found a home with Hamlin and Jordan.

Wallace made headlines off the racetrack after the FBI began investigating a noose found in his stall at Talladega in June. The probe revealed the incident was not a hate crime and was not directed at Wallace.

The noose had been there since October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnccharlottenascarmichael jordansportsrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NASCAR
Tug of war, what-if all-star teams with LeBron James, Aaron Judge, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi and more
Bubba Wallace weighs in on Trump's NASCAR tweet
Trump wrongly accuses Bubba Wallace of perpetrating 'a hoax'
Trump 2020 car to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant suing LASD over leaked photos from crash site
LIVE: Procession held for firefighter killed battling El Dorado Fire
Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote
OC could move up on state COVID monitoring list within a week
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students
Bobcat Fire burns 106K acres, 29 structures damaged or destroyed
Show More
Man tried to grab child out of car in Costco parking lot near San Diego, authorities say
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Survey: 40% would give up dog to keep smartphone
Foot Locker stores to serve as voter registration centers
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
More TOP STORIES News