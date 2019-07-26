Sports

Burbank Little League Senior All-Stars softball team heads to World Series

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Burbank Little League Senior All-Stars softball team is on its way to play in the World Series.

"It's like once-in-a-lifetime, something I'll never forget, and it's just amazing overall. We're trying to win the whole thing," said team member Kaelyn Freed.

The team will be leaving for Delaware, where the tournament begins on Monday.

The Burbank 13 to 16-year-olds won the West Regional Final against Hawaii on Tuesday.

For the first time, you can see every game of the World Series on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN 2 or ABC.
