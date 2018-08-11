Cahill, A's have chance to win series vs. Angels

Trevor Cahill saw plenty of the Los Angeles Angels during his first four seasons in the majors from 2009-12, and the right-hander experienced plenty of success.
Since then, his career has gone in a number of directions but Cahill hasn't seen much of the Angels.
The veteran will get another chance Sunday when he's scheduled to start for the Oakland Athletics in the finale of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.
"For a guy that didn't have a job that we get late in spring to a guy that at times can be as significant a starter as we have has been great," A's manager Bob Melvin told the San Jose Mercury News. "I think the changeup has taken him to a different level than he's ever been at. He's got a swing and miss pitch to go with the sinker and curveball, he's been great. He gives us confidence every time on the mound that we have a chance to win."
The A's (70-48) will try to win the series on Sunday after Oakland won 7-0 on Saturday night. Center fielder Ramon Laureano might have made the defensive play of the year to support Edwin Jackson, who gave up three hits in eight innings.
Win one out and Eric Young Jr. on first, Justin Upton smoked a drive to left-center. Laureano raced to his right and caught the ball in the gap. He then turned and heaved a strike in the air to first base to double off Young.
The Angels (59-60) won the series opener 4-3 on Friday.
Cahill will be trying to win four straight starts for the first time since June 2012, a stretch that included his last start against the Angels, when he shut them out on three hits over seven innings, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-0 win at Angel Stadium.
Since then, he's gone to the bullpen and back to a starting role, all while playing for five different teams and back to the Oakland again, the organization which drafted him in the second round out of high school in Oceanside, Calif. in 2006.
Cahill has never allowed more than three earned runs in 10 career starts against the Angels, and his 2.07 ERA in 11 career appearances is the lowest against any major-league opponent he has faced more than five times in his career.
Cahill (4-2, 3.12 ERA) should also come in confident after throwing six shutout innings in his last outing, a 6-0 win against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien will try to pick up where he left off on Saturday night.
He went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and 4 RBI in the win.
Matt Chapman will also try to remain hot after going 2-for-5 with an RBI Saturday. He has reached base safely in a career-high 25 straight games, the longest by an Oakland player this season.
Chapman's streak is four behind Matt Carpenter for the longest active streak in baseball and he is batting .340 (33-or-97) with six homers and 14 RBI during the streak. Chapman also
owns a nine-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games.
The Angels are expected to use relief pitchers in the series finale on Sunday.
Taylor Cole was announced as the Los Angeles starter after the loss Saturday.
Cole (0-2, 1.59) last pitched on Wednesday, retiring all four batters in a 6-0 win over theTigers.
sportsespnoakland athleticsmlblos angeles angels
