stephen curry

PASS THE POPCORN: Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When Stephen Curry is not handling the basketball, you may find the Golden State Warriors superstar with a handful of popcorn.

It's no secret Curry is self-professed "popcorn addict."

In fact, Curry is so dedicated to the crunchy snack that he decided to rank the popcorn from stadiums around the country as he travels with the NBA.

He's got a system.

Curry judges popcorn by freshness, saltiness, crunchiness, presentation and butter.

Good Morning America did its own taste test challenge of Curry's favorite stadium snack!

Do you think you can rank Curry's top 5 spots for popcorn?

Here's Curry's list:

1. The Dallas Mavericks
2. The Brooklyn Nets
3. The Miami Heat
4. The Portland Trail Blazers
5. The Sacramento Kings

The popcorn-loving gene was possibly passed down from his father, Dell Curry, the former NBA player, who says it's still his snack of choice at his son's games.



