SPORTS

Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennady Golovkin to claim middleweight title

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin pose during a weigh-in Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS --
Canelo Alvarez won the middleweight title by the narrowest of margins Saturday night, taking a majority decision over Gennady Golovkin to hand the longtime champion his first loss as a pro.

A year after the two fought to a draw, the second fight was almost as close. There were no knockdowns, but the action was spirited throughout as the two battled to the final bell before a frenzied crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Two judges favored Alvarez 115-113, while a third had it 114-114. The AP scored it 114-114.

The two fighters switched roles, with Triple G trying to counter Alvarez and the Mexican fighter coming forward much of the fight. Both landed well to the head and Golovkin controlled some rounds with his jab though neither were ever in any trouble of going down.

"He's a great fighter but I'm a great fighter and I showed it tonight," Alvarez said.

The fight was a rematch of a draw last September that left neither fighter satisfied.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsboxingfightLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cano hits 3-run 2B, lifts Mariners over Angels 6-5
Ehlinger 2 touchdown passes lead Texas over No. 22 USC 37-14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores to reach 500 goals for club and country
Toronto FC beat Galaxy on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's milestone night
More Sports
Top Stories
GoFundMe page created for victim of fatal IE car crash
NoHo standoff: Gunman in custody after neighbors' dispute
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
Glendale guitar teacher accused of inappropriately touching child
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
LA LGBTQ Center hosts resource fair for veterans in need
Heart transplant recipient visited by Drake discharged from hospital
Show More
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Pedestrian killed in Van Nuys hit-run involving 2 cars
NC woman teams up with Walmart to donate food, clothes to Florence victims
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Navy vet recalls time on USS Carolina as Florence batters NC coast
More News