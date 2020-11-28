Los Angeles Dodgers

North Pole at Chavez Ravine: Cars flock to Dodger Stadium for drive-thru holiday festival

Tickets start at $55 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers have turned Chavez Ravine into a winter wonderland for the holidays and Angelenos turned out Friday evening to take part in the experience.

The drive-thru holiday festival will be open every night from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve from 5-11 p.m.

According to the team's website, the event will be complete with "a light show, LED video displays, fake snow and interactive displays honoring the Dodgers World Championship and celebrating the holidays."

During the event, guests must stay in their vehicles at all times, not exceed a driving speed of more than 5 MPH and wear a face covering if their vehicle's windows are rolled down.

Tickets start at $55 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance from the Dodgers' website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyholidayeventslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Tommy Lasorda still hospitalized; condition improves
World Series champion Dodgers announce layoffs
Dodgers donate supplies to Compton elementary schools
Dodgers to host drive-thru holiday festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Wi-Fi extender could help those working from home
Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
OC providing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits
Officer injured on 91 Fwy in Fullerton, prompting lane closures
US surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases
16K SCE customers without power amid fire danger
Show More
3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Loma Linda
Pasadena restaurants stay open for outdoor dining on Thanksgiving
Compton deputy thanks supporters in video message
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
Pandemic pulling the strings on SoCal puppet theater
More TOP STORIES News