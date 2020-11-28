North Pole at Chavez Ravine: Cars flock to Dodger Stadium for drive-thru holiday festival

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers have turned Chavez Ravine into a winter wonderland for the holidays and Angelenos turned out Friday evening to take part in the experience.
The drive-thru holiday festival will be open every night from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve from 5-11 p.m.
According to the team's website, the event will be complete with "a light show, LED video displays, fake snow and interactive displays honoring the Dodgers World Championship and celebrating the holidays."
During the event, guests must stay in their vehicles at all times, not exceed a driving speed of more than 5 MPH and wear a face covering if their vehicle's windows are rolled down.
Tickets start at $55 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance from the Dodgers' website.
