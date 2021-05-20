COVID-19 vaccine

COVID: Chance to win Lakers season tickets offered to adults who get vaccine in LA County

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how the new NBA play-in tournament works

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials nationwide have been coming up with ever-more lucrative ways of urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and now one of NBA fans' most prized items is being offered in Los Angeles County: free Lakers season tickets.

During a virtual briefing on Thursday, county Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer announced that anyone over age 18 who receives their first dose of the vaccine this weekend -- at a vaccination site operated by the county, city of Los Angeles or Department of Health and Human Services -- will be entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair of Lakers season tickets.

The tickets are for the 2021-2022 season, and participants must receive their first shot on Saturday or Sunday to be eligible.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Lakers and their deep commitment to getting us all safely to the end of the pandemic, a lucky pair will be able to watch live at the Staples Centers all the home Lakers games for this upcoming season,'' Ferrer said. "So this weekend make time to get your vaccine. Not only will you get a lot of added protection, but you may be that lucky person who gets to watch an amazing basketball team pursue another NBA championship.''

Anyone interested in the sweepstakes is urged to visit vaccinatelacounty.com to book their appointment.

COVID vaccine checks? Most Californians support businesses verifying status, poll finds
EMBED More News Videos

The majority of Californians say it's OK for businesses to ask customers about their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to a new poll.


Close to 160 million Americans -- 48% of the population -- have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The virus has killed 588,000 people in the U.S., health experts say. The vaccination drive has helped drive U.S. cases down to their lowest level since last June, at around 30,000 a day on average, and reduced deaths to about 570 a day, a level not seen since last July.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineslos angeles lakersnbacovid 19 vaccinebasketballcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Vax and scratch: NY offers $5M lottery for newly vaccinated
Will CA workplaces soon get rid of mask, distancing rules?
Californians support COVID vaccine verification checks at businesses: POLL
These 3 CA counties haven't had COVID-19 cases in weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 80 incidents of cars being shot, primarily on 91 Freeway
Join ABC7 for discussion on mental health issues
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
13-year-old girl says she was bullied, beaten during PE class
Girl who foiled would-be kidnapper used tactic seen on 'Law & Order'
Missing hiker rescued after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest
Show More
Will CA workplaces soon get rid of mask, distancing rules?
Mexican police find chilling evidence at possible serial killer's home
Rep. Tim Ryan's impassioned remarks about Jan. 6 commission go viral
Biden signs bill aimed at addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
LA County sheriff to name deputies involved in shootings within 30 days
More TOP STORIES News