COVID: Chance to win Lakers season tickets offered to adults who get vaccine in LA County

During a virtual briefing on Thursday, county Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer announced that anyone over age 18 who receives their first dose of the vaccine this weekend -- at a vaccination site operated by the county, city of Los Angeles or Department of Health and Human Services -- will be entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair of Lakers season tickets.
The tickets are for the 2021-2022 season, and participants must receive their first shot on Saturday or Sunday to be eligible.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Lakers and their deep commitment to getting us all safely to the end of the pandemic, a lucky pair will be able to watch live at the Staples Centers all the home Lakers games for this upcoming season,'' Ferrer said. "So this weekend make time to get your vaccine. Not only will you get a lot of added protection, but you may be that lucky person who gets to watch an amazing basketball team pursue another NBA championship.''
Anyone interested in the sweepstakes is urged to visit vaccinatelacounty.com to book their appointment.
COVID vaccine checks? Most Californians support businesses verifying status, poll finds
Close to 160 million Americans -- 48% of the population -- have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus.
The virus has killed 588,000 people in the U.S., health experts say. The vaccination drive has helped drive U.S. cases down to their lowest level since last June, at around 30,000 a day on average, and reduced deaths to about 570 a day, a level not seen since last July.
The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.