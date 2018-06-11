SPORTS

Channel Street Skatepark re-opening delayed in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The re-opening of the Channel Street Skatepark is two years behind schedule.



The iconic San Pedro skate park was closed in 2014 to make way for a freeway widening project. It was scheduled to go through a makeover and be finished mid-2016, but it sits vacant and deteriorated.

In 2002, skateboarding enthusiasts built the skate park without a permit. They chose a spot underneath the 110 Freeway overpass, next to a park-and-ride lot at Channel and Gaffey streets.

The underground skate park quickly became a favorite destination for skateboarders from both California and across the United States. Now closed for four years, the park has become a destination for the homeless.

The city says the delays are due to new plans being drawn up to make the park safe and legal. The freeway widening project was completed last year, but the iconic skate park remains shuttered and no opening date is set.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsskateboardingSan PedroLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
LeBron James adds Showtime documentary to TV portfolio
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Dodgers' Corey Seager to undergo surgery on ailing hip
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News