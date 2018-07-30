SPORTS

Los Angeles Chargers 2018 training camp practices underway, open to public

Some Los Angeles Chargers fans are supporting their team on Monday by attending one of several 2018 training camp practices open to the public this summer in Costa Mesa. (KABC)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Some Los Angeles Chargers fans are supporting their team on Monday by attending one of several 2018 training camp practices open to the public this summer in Costa Mesa.

The practice begins at 10 a.m. at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex at 2750 Fairview Road, where 11 other practices will take place through Aug. 23.

Admission is free for each of the practices and a scrimmage, scheduled for Aug. 4.


Fans can expect food trucks, games, autographs, photos and more fun-filled activities for everyone in the family.

More information on the preseason events is available at chargers.com/camp.

