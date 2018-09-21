This Sunday, the fight for L.A. gets real.The Chargers (1-1) and the Rams (2-0) will square off on the gridiron for the first time as representatives of the city of Los Angeles.Last year, the teams held a joint practice that escalated into a full on fight. This time around, it's for bragging rights.Both clubs' offenses and defenses are ranked in the league's top 10, and both rosters are fairly stacked with stars and compelling matchups.Philip Rivers has never been afraid to throw at former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who has intercepted passes from the veteran quarterback four times in their six matchups. On the other side, Chargers' pass-rushing phenom Melvin Ingram will be in pursuit of Jared Goff, who will attempt to get his throws past cornerback Casey Hayward.Add up the two-team collection of Pro Bowl talent from Aaron Donald to Keenan Allen, and this inaugural crosstown showdown has the potential for high excitement.