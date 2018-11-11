SPORTS

Rivers leads Los Angeles Chargers to 6th straight win, 20-6, over Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Adrian Phillips during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes, Melvin Gordon gained 165 yards and the Los Angeles Chargers won their sixth straight game, 20-6 over the struggling Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Rivers bounced back from a first quarter with no completions to throw an 11-yard TD pass to Keenan Allen in the second quarter to give the Chargers (7-2) the lead for good and a 66-yarder to Gordon on the opening drive of the second half.

Los Angeles coasted from there against the Raiders (1-8), who have lost five straight games by at least 14 points under coach Jon Gruden and have been outscored 75-9 in the past nine quarters in what has quickly become a lost season.

Oakland started quickly by controlling the ball for 23 of 29 plays in the first quarter and outgaining the Chargers by 129 yards. But Los Angeles allowed little after Melvin Ingram forced a fumble on a sack of Derek Carr early in the second quarter with the Raiders looking to add to a 3-0 lead.

Rivers found his stride after that, leading the Chargers to a field goal and then engineering a 91-yard drive at the end of the half that was capped by the throw to Allen in the front corner of the end zone.

Gordon, who had 93 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving, then put the game away when he caught a short pass from Rivers, broke a tackle by Gareon Conley, juked Reggie Nelson and raced in for the long score.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles ChargersOakland RaidersnflfootballNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ram beat Seahawks 36-31
Raiders handing out masks because of fires
LeBron James, JaVale McGee say smoke in Kings' arena had an impact
Complete defensive performance in Sacramento evens Lakers record after 12 games
More Sports
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire's containment increases to 10 percent
Member of Malibu City Council injured in Woolsey Fire
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
Woolsey Fire: AIR7 HD surveys neighborhoods affected by fire
VIDEO: Officials provide update as Woolsey Fire enters its fourth day
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Smoke advisory issued for much of SoCal due to Woolsey, Hill fires
Show More
Memorial service to be held for slain Sgt. Ron Helus
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
2 horses rescued after surviving Woolsey Fire in Malibu
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 105,000 acres with 20 percent containment
More News