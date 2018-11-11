Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes, Melvin Gordon gained 165 yards and the Los Angeles Chargers won their sixth straight game, 20-6 over the struggling Oakland Raiders on Sunday.Rivers bounced back from a first quarter with no completions to throw an 11-yard TD pass to Keenan Allen in the second quarter to give the Chargers (7-2) the lead for good and a 66-yarder to Gordon on the opening drive of the second half.Los Angeles coasted from there against the Raiders (1-8), who have lost five straight games by at least 14 points under coach Jon Gruden and have been outscored 75-9 in the past nine quarters in what has quickly become a lost season.Oakland started quickly by controlling the ball for 23 of 29 plays in the first quarter and outgaining the Chargers by 129 yards. But Los Angeles allowed little after Melvin Ingram forced a fumble on a sack of Derek Carr early in the second quarter with the Raiders looking to add to a 3-0 lead.Rivers found his stride after that, leading the Chargers to a field goal and then engineering a 91-yard drive at the end of the half that was capped by the throw to Allen in the front corner of the end zone.Gordon, who had 93 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving, then put the game away when he caught a short pass from Rivers, broke a tackle by Gareon Conley, juked Reggie Nelson and raced in for the long score.