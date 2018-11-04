Chargers beat Seahawks 25-17, improve to 6-2 for season

Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns and the Los Angeles Chargers took down a tough Seahawks team 25-17 in Seattle on Sunday.The win improved the Chargers to 6-2 on the season.The Chargers defense held off a last-ditch effort by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks to rally in the waning seconds.A pass-interference call in the end zone as the clock ran out gave Seattle one more shot at tying the game. Then a false-start penalty on the offense pushed the Seahawks back to the 6.But Wilson's throw into the end zone was tipped and dropped - and the Chargers' win streak jumped to five games in a row.