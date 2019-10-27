Chargers break 3-game losing streak with 17-16 victory against Bears

CHICAGO (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers managed to break a losing streak during Sunday's game in Chicago against the Bears. With a 17-16 victory, the Bolts clawed their way out of a three-game losing streak.Chicago had their defense and offense in full play as they held the lead for the majority of the game.Still trailing the Bears during the third quarter, the Chargers squeezed in a one-point lead in the middle of the fourth with a touchdown pass to running back Austin Ekeler from Philip Rivers, a major milestone for the quarterback.That pass was the 400th touchdown pass of Rivers' career in the regular season and postseason. Only five players have accomplished that feat.