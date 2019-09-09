Chargers celebrate season-opening win, look ahead to taking on Lions

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- It took overtime, but the Chargers won their opener for the first time since they moved to Los Angeles.Yes, winning the opener matters.Just ask No. 17 - Philip Rivers - who started his 16th opener Sunday."It's good to win the first one. Because if not, then you say we have to get this one. It can create a little bit of a negative vibe if you don't win the opener, " Rivers said.There was nothing relaxing about missing three All-Pro players - especially DB Derwin James.Sunday the defense gave up too many big plays to the Indianapolis Colts."Yeah we will take it, but we always have to get better," said All-Pro defensive lineman Joey Bosa. "There was a bunch of times we could get off the field" he added.Memo to Melvin Gordon, who is holding out for a new contract: This team can win without him.They ran for 125 yards Sunday and nearly had 500 yards of total offense."No play is a bad play," said wide receiver Keenan Allen. "We just try to execute, and whatever play coach calls in, we're OK with it." he added.Rivers said, "When we are balanced, that's when we are at our best, and that's who we are (as a team)."It's great for Los Angeles to have two pro football teams. The Chargers will be in Detroit next week. The Rams host the Saints in a rematch of the NFC Championship.