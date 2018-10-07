SPORTS

Los Angeles Chargers defeat Oakland Raiders 26-10 in Carson

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CARSON, Calif. --
Philip Rivers threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 26-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

It is the 59th 300-yard passing game of Rivers' 15-year career and his eighth against the Raiders. He completed 22 of 27 passes and had a passer rating of 143.4.

Melvin Gordon had 120 yards from scrimmage (58 rushing, 62 receiving). His 1-yard run during the second quarter gave Los Angeles (3-2) a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Derek Carr was 24 of 38 for 268 yards for the Raiders (1-4). He accounted for Oakland's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard pass to Jordy Nelson which brought the Raiders within 27-10.

He also had a costly interception in the end zone to Melvin Ingram during the third quarter. The Chargers turned that into a 96-yard, eight-play drive to Rivers' 13-yard TD pass to Virgil Green early in the fourth period.

Oakland's Marshawn Lynch came into the game fourth in the league in rushing but was held to 31 yards on nine carries.

The teams traded field goals before the Chargers took control, scoring 23 straight points. Austin Ekeler gave Los Angeles a 10-3 lead in the second quarter when he took a swing pass and went 44 yards for a score.

Gordon's touchdown put the Chargers up by two scores at halftime.

Caleb Sturgis' 30-yard field goal extended the lead to 20-3 in the third quarter.
