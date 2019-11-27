Chargers defensive back Desmond King II provides 400 Thanksgiving meals to families

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- While Tuesdays are normally a day off for the NFL, the Chargers defensive back Desmond King II used his day off to do good in the community.The All-Pro cornerback launched his philanthropic efforts locally in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast and Eat Naked LA.A focus is on providing financial support and educational opportunities for underprivileged families and youth.Through his partnerships, King is committed to providing food, so students have one less worry this Thanksgiving holiday.King distributed approximately 400 ready-to-cook meals to children and families in attendance at the Boys & Girls Club's annual Thanksgiving at the club event.