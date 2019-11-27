Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers defensive back Desmond King II provides 400 Thanksgiving meals to families

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- While Tuesdays are normally a day off for the NFL, the Chargers defensive back Desmond King II used his day off to do good in the community.

The All-Pro cornerback launched his philanthropic efforts locally in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast and Eat Naked LA.

A focus is on providing financial support and educational opportunities for underprivileged families and youth.

Through his partnerships, King is committed to providing food, so students have one less worry this Thanksgiving holiday.

King distributed approximately 400 ready-to-cook meals to children and families in attendance at the Boys & Girls Club's annual Thanksgiving at the club event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta anaorange countycharitynflthanksgivinglos angeles chargers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus what each team is thankful for
Biggest Week 12 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Smith-Schuster, Trubisky, more
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus each team's most underrated player
Chargers fall to Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 in Mexico City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX travel nightmare: Weather, congestion make for tough trip
SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal
Teacher arrested for Silver Lake hit-and-run that left bicyclist hurt
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Woman, 63, arrested in hit-run death of 14-year-old in Monterey Park
Woman found beaten near Riverside park dies after assault
Cave Fire continues to rage in Santa Barbara area
Show More
LAPD to release details into South LA suspected kidnapping case
Thanksgiving traffic: CHP warns of Grapevine, Cajon Pass road closures
2-way bike lanes added in DTLA make rides, walks safer
California's worst bottleneck is right here in SoCal
Should the homeless be forced into mental health programs?
More TOP STORIES News