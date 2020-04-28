NFL Draft 2020: Chargers select UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in 4th round

The Bruins' former star running back was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday morning. Born in Inglewood, Kelley grew up in Lancaster.
In and interview with ABC7, he talked about how playing in Chip Kelly's system at UCLA helped him -- and he increased his value with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl in January, when he had 15 touches for 105 yards.
Kelley finished the 2019 season with 229 carries, 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 11 receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown in the air. During his junior year, he rushed for 1,243 yards and 12 scores on 225 carries.
How's this for storybook? Born in Inglewood, Calif., @SmoothplayJK will now play professional football for the Chargers @SoFiStadium.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) April 26, 2020
"That's so wild to me. I'm just so grateful I get a chance to play, just so grateful for the opportunity." pic.twitter.com/cF4ohfDipP