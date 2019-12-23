Sports

Chargers drop final home game at Dignity Health Sports Park against Raiders, 24-17

L.A. Chargers wide receiver Andre Patton is tackled by Oakland Raiders inside linebacker Will Compton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, in Carson. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers were hoping to crown their final game at Dignity Health Sports Park with a much-needed win against their divisional rivals, but the Raiders, fresh off their last home game in Oakland last week, came to spoil the party.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for a touchdown and rushed for another himself as the Raiders downed the Chargers, 24-17.

The one bright spot for the Chargers was star running back Melvin Gordon. While he only rushed for 15 yards, he was efficient, scoring two touchdowns in the process.

The Chargers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium next week to close out the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers will move into the newly-built SoFi Stadium next year, sharing the field with the Los Angeles Rams.
