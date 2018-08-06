SPORTS

Chargers fans attend team's training camp in Costa Mesa

The Chargers are giving fans the chance to see players in action before the start of the season and offering a wide range of interactive events at its training camp. (KABC)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles Chargers training camp is underway at Costa Mesa. The team is giving the chance to see players in action before the start of the season and offering a wide range of events for fans to enjoy.

The main attraction is watching the Chargers get back into shape before the first preseason game, but fans can also join in on the "Chargers Fan Experience."

The fan experience offers photo opportunities, face painting, football drills and a 40-yard dash competition.

An "Activation Zone" also has more interactive opportunities for fans.

The team held its Blue and White Scrimmage over the weekend ahead of the first preseason game Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

Chargers training camp is being held at Jack Hammett Sports Complex and is free to the public. Parking costs $10.
