Chargers give a preview of what fans can expect this season

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Chargers are doing their best to give their fans the best experience in their final season at Dignity Health Sports Park.

For this season, world class chefs have created new food items including the Chargers taco, lobster rolls, sushi and a whole lot more.

The stadium also introduced a deal with Benihana restaurants.

As for the in-game experience... there are new field level suites and an upgraded jumbotron.
