Chargers lock up playoff spot with stunning 29-28 comeback over Chiefs

By ABC7.com staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Chargers mounted a stunning last-minute 29-28 comeback to topple the conference-leading Chiefs in Kansas City Thursday.

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the two best teams in the AFC clinched a postseason berth for the Chargers.

Philip Rivers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, including one as the clock wound down to just 4 seconds in the fourth quarter.

That pass made the score 28-27 Chiefs and the Chargers opted to go for the win with the two-point conversion attempt. Rivers hit a wide-open Mike Williams in the end zone for the win.



The score was the first lead the Chargers had the whole game.

Both teams now move to a tie atop the AFC with 11-3 records.
