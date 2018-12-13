Chargers lock up playoff spot with stunning 29-28 comeback over Chiefs

Y’ALL THOUGHT WE WAS FINISHED pic.twitter.com/PGXY3BCo63 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 14, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers mounted a stunning last-minute 29-28 comeback to topple the conference-leading Chiefs in Kansas City Thursday.The Thursday Night Football matchup between the two best teams in the AFC clinched a postseason berth for the Chargers.Philip Rivers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, including one as the clock wound down to just 4 seconds in the fourth quarter.That pass made the score 28-27 Chiefs and the Chargers opted to go for the win with the two-point conversion attempt. Rivers hit a wide-open Mike Williams in the end zone for the win.The score was the first lead the Chargers had the whole game.Both teams now move to a tie atop the AFC with 11-3 records.