Chargers lose tight game at home against Steelers, 24-17

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, top, is tripped up by Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers were back at home Sunday and back in the prime time against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

But in front of a loud home crowd, the Chargers were shut out for the first three quarters and suffered multiple costly turnovers.

The Steelers went into the half leading 21-0, and fans would have been forgiven for thinking the game was already over.

L.A.'s running game struggled once again, with both Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler both struggling to post strong numbers.

The Rams had just 32 rushing yards for the game.

Chargers tight end, Hunter Henry, returned from injury and caught two 4th quarter touchdown passes.

The Steelers managed to hold off a late comeback from the Chargers and win, 24-17.

The Chargers will travel to Tennessee next Sunday to face the Titans, starting a stretch of three of their next four on the road.
