Chargers lose to Seahawks 23-15 in preseason game despite last-minute touchdowns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers put up a fight but failed to come ahead of the Seahawks in a preseason game Saturday evening in Carson, losing to Seattle 23 to 15.The Chargers started off with a 3-point lead in the first quarter but struggled offensively going forward. The Seahawks gained the lead in the second quarter.Seattle kept the lead despite two last-minute touchdowns in the fourth quarter by Chargers wide receiver Andrew Patton and quarterback Easton Stick.