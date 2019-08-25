Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers lose to Seahawks 23-15 in preseason game despite last-minute touchdowns

Seahawks running back Chris Carson is tackled by L.A. Chargers outside linebacker Jatavis Brown, left, and defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins during an NFL preseason game Aug. 24. (Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers put up a fight but failed to come ahead of the Seahawks in a preseason game Saturday evening in Carson, losing to Seattle 23 to 15.

The Chargers started off with a 3-point lead in the first quarter but struggled offensively going forward. The Seahawks gained the lead in the second quarter.

Seattle kept the lead despite two last-minute touchdowns in the fourth quarter by Chargers wide receiver Andrew Patton and quarterback Easton Stick.

Watch the Chargers' pre-season finale Thursday night on ABC7 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
