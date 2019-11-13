Chargers practicing in Colorado to prepare for Mexico City matchup against Chiefs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KABC) -- It's now or never for the Chargers if they want to make the postseason for a second straight year.The Bolts have six games left in the season to make up ground.They are a game and a half behind the Steelers for the second wild card spot in the AFC, and two games back of the Chiefs for the division lead. But they still have two games remaining against Kansas City.The first meeting between the division rivals is this Monday night in Mexico City.The game will be played at Estadio Azteca which sits at an elevation of 7,200 feet above sea level, so Coach Anthony Lynn has been leading practices in Colorado Springs this week to prepare his players for the thin air.