Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers practicing in Colorado to prepare for Mexico City matchup against Chiefs

By
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KABC) -- It's now or never for the Chargers if they want to make the postseason for a second straight year.

The Bolts have six games left in the season to make up ground.

They are a game and a half behind the Steelers for the second wild card spot in the AFC, and two games back of the Chiefs for the division lead. But they still have two games remaining against Kansas City.

The first meeting between the division rivals is this Monday night in Mexico City.

The game will be played at Estadio Azteca which sits at an elevation of 7,200 feet above sea level, so Coach Anthony Lynn has been leading practices in Colorado Springs this week to prepare his players for the thin air.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscoloradomexicokansas city chiefsmexicomonday night footballlos angeles chargers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus biggest game left for each team
Biggest Week 10 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Mahomes, Johnson, Green
Raiders rally to beat Chargers 26-24
Chargers fall to Raiders 26-24
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
DACA rallies held in LA as Supreme Court hears arguments on program
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
Public impeachment hearings set to begin with 2 key witnesses
LA County seeking public input on homelessness crisis
Armed robbery suspects caught on video in Santa Ana
LA man wrongly convicted of serial robbery freed from prison
Show More
IE DACA recipient faces uncertain future amid Supreme Court battle
Police descend on South LA high school after multiple fights
Young man with rare skin disease gets wish of learning to be chef
Concussions: New guidelines for kids lead to faster recovery
Sneakertopia: New LA pop-up art exhibit celebrates all things sneakers
More TOP STORIES News