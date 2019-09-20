Sports

Chargers trying to overcome injuries as they prepare to host Texans

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Chargers know they have two opponents to overcome this week - a good Texans team and their own injuries.

"I think we have injuries like this, it gives opportunities to guys. There's going to be a story that takes place. At least that's what I'm telling myself," laughed defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

The Chargers had great success in the playoffs last year against dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

However, the Texans' Deshaun Watson is much more accurate.

"He can run, he can extend plays. He can do a whole lot back there," said linebacker Denzel Perryman, who hopes to play this week after missing the first two games to injury.

You don't need to be a football player to know life has a way of teaching us when we make mistakes or when we lose. So for this Chargers team the question is: What did they learn from losing in Detroit Sunday?

"I honestly think that bad taste is not always a bad thing. We've been there we've done that - let's not replicate that again," said running back Austin Ekeler, who fumbled last week on the 1-yard line.

Defensive lineman Brandon Mebane added, "As a team, make good decisions and finish. Always remember it's a team game."

This team needs to get back to its identity from last year - winning the close games.
