Chargers running back Melvin Gordon mistaken for Rams counterpart

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon admitted that he's been mistaken for Rams running back Todd Gurley.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has steadily improved his production each year since he was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

If he can continue that upward trend this season while staying healthy, perhaps he'll stop getting mistaken for his counterpart across town, L.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley.

"People just see a man with dreads and muscles and be like 'Oh, he's such and such,'" Gordon said.

"It is what it is. ... I've gotten in an argument with a girl about me being Todd. She just knew I was Todd and just was arguing back and forth with me."

Gordon rushed for 1,105 yards and caught 58 passes for 476 yards en route to 12 total touchdowns last season for the Chargers.

Los Angeles will take on the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday in a preseason matchup.
