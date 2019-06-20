gang activity

Chargers rookies pay visit to Homeboy Industries


EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Entering their third year in Los Angeles, the Chargers are continuing to ingrain themselves into the local community.

The team's entire defensive rookie class took a field trip on Wednesday to Homeboy Industries.

The East Los Angeles organization provides training and support for former gang members who were incarcerated, in hopes of redirecting their lives.

