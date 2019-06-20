Chargers rookies pay visit to Homeboy Industries

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Entering their third year in Los Angeles, the Chargers are continuing to ingrain themselves into the local community.
The team's entire defensive rookie class took a field trip on Wednesday to Homeboy Industries.
The East Los Angeles organization provides training and support for former gang members who were incarcerated, in hopes of redirecting their lives.
