Chargers take down Jaguars 45-10

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By ABC7.com staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers racked up their highest point total of the season as they easily took down the Jaguars 45-10 in Florida on Sunday.

Philip Rivers passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns as there was little sign of Minshew Mania from Jags QB Gardner Minshew, who was brought out to start in place of struggling Nick Foles.

Rivers had no interceptions and a passer rating of 154.4. The Chargers opened up such a wide gap that Coach Anthony Lynn rested Rivers early, sending in backup Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter. Taylor went 3-for-5 and threw for one touchdown.
Running back Austin Ekeler ran for 101 yards on eight carries and caught four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The win moves Los Angeles to 5-8 while Jacksonville drops to 4-9.
