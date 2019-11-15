Sports

Chargers take on high-altitude training in Colorado

By
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KABC) -- The Chargers are hoping Colorado's thin air can get them back in the thick of things.

"First we did our research to see what the sports science said about it," said Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn.

"I feel like it was the right move to make. If we're going to go play in 7,300 (Elevation in Mexico), we can come practice in 7,200 and get ready for it," he said.

You can't see the thin air, but you certainly can feel it. The same can be said about other potential benefits for this team coming to Colorado for a week.

"I looked at it as a GM, we've got six-weeks left in the season, we got to be ultra focused," said Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco.

"It's almost like every game is a playoff game," Telesco said.

High altitude training is just part of the equation going into Monday Night Football, which you can watch on ABC7. The bigger issue for this 4-6 team is turnovers. If they don't correct it, they won't make the playoffs.

"We have to stop turning the ball over, and start taking the ball away," Lynn said.

Philip Rivers has thrown 10 interceptions in 10 games. The Chargers are a negative 6 in turnover differential, ranking them 26th of the 32 NFL teams.

"I don't think we are at the point where we are out of it if we lose one more. But we're pretty close," said Lynn.

"There's some urgency here. We understand the room for error is really small," Lynn said.

The Chargers are hoping coming to a small town in Colorado Springs for team bonding, proves to be a big deal.

