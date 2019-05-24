Chargers tight end Hunter Henry helps give out new sneakers to Costa Mesa kids

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry was in the giving mood Thursday in Costa Mesa.The Chargers teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to donate dozens of pairs of new athletic shoes to members of the Boys and Girls Club of Costa Mesa.Henry was there to promote fitness and health and knows that new shoes can help keep kids active.He helped pass out 166 pair of Nikes after leading group exercises.The donation was made in part by a $14,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare to the club's health and wellness programs.