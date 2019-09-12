Sports

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry on injured list as team prepares for Detroit

By
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to build momentum from Sunday's opening day win over the Indianapolis Colts.

However, it will be difficult with so many losses.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn announced a list of five injured players, including starting tight end Hunter Henry who broke his kneecap. He's expected to miss six weeks.

Henry missed the regular season last year to a torn ACL in his knee.

"You hate it for him. He was so excited to be back. So you know he's down," said quarterback Philip Rivers.

Center Mike Pouncey added: "This league (NFL) doesn't wait on anybody. Hunter was a big part of our offense. We will need other guys to step up."

Running back Austin Ekeler is now the first undrafted rookie to run for 150 yards, with two receiving touchdowns and a running TD since Dan Reeves in the late 1960s.

But he's staying humble.

The Chargers running back said one of his assistant coaches told him, "You have that cologne on. It smells good, but it's going to fade. Don't drink it. Don't drink the cologne - it's poison, it might kill you."

Ekeler and the Chargers hope to splash on another win Sunday in Detroit.
