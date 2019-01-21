SPORTS

LA Chargers to host Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City during 2019 season

The Los Angeles Chargers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City during the 2019 regular season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Chargers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City during the 2019 regular season.

A date for the game at Estadio Azteca will be announced sometime in the spring, when the NFL releases its full schedule for the upcoming season.

Both teams finished 12-4 in the NFC West this season.

The L.A. Rams were slated to play a regular season game in Mexico City this past season, but that game was moved back to L.A. because of poor field conditions at the stadium in Mexico.
