LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Chargers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City during the 2019 regular season.
A date for the game at Estadio Azteca will be announced sometime in the spring, when the NFL releases its full schedule for the upcoming season.
Both teams finished 12-4 in the NFC West this season.
The L.A. Rams were slated to play a regular season game in Mexico City this past season, but that game was moved back to L.A. because of poor field conditions at the stadium in Mexico.