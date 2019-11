Monday Night Football: Chargers set to face off against Chiefs in Mexico City game on ABC7

MEXICO CITY (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, airing live on ABC7.Some 85,000 fans were expected to cheer on the teams in person during the international match-up at Azteca Stadium. For Bolts fans staying behind in Southern California, coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with a pre-game show followed with kick-off at 5:15 p.m. on ABC7.The Bolts are not happy with their record. But a big winning streak to close out the season - especially against their division rivals - can still send them to the playoffs. "This is a business trip," head coach Anthony Lynn said. Click here to view the full story Football is a growing sport in Mexico and not just for boys. We found dozens of girls teams at a national football tournament. The NFL's popularity in Mexico is second only to in the United States. Flag football player Carla Castro says girls in Mexico are expected to dance ballet or jazz, or play soccer. "And now girls are like getting more into sports that were created for boys." Click here to view the full story. The following is Monday's programming line-up:Eyewitness NewsMonday Night Football pre-game showChargers vs. ChiefsDancing with the Stars