SPORTS

Chargers vs. Steelers: LA mounts stunning comeback in 33-30 win

Chargers quarterback Philips Rivers throws the ball as Los Angeles plays the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Chargers mounted a stunning second-half comeback, scoring 23 consecutive points as they took down the Steelers 33-30 in Pittsburgh.

The Chargers came out for the second half down 23-7. They scored three consecutive touchdowns, two of them with two-point conversions and took a 30-23 lead over Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter.

A Pittsburgh drive then evened the score at 30-30 with just over four minutes to go in the game.

A field goal attempt by Michael Badgley with 3 seconds remaining hooked to the left. But a Steelers offsides penalty gave them a second try.

That one was blocked.

But another Steelers offside penalty gave Badgley a third try. That time it sailed through for the win.

The Chargers now move to 9-3 and are in strong contention for an AFC wild card playoff spot.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles ChargersPittsburgh SteelersnflPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Kings center Adrian Kempe day-to-day with upper-body injury
Barnes, Jordan star in Mavericks' 114-110 win over Clippers
Clippers' Patrick Beverley ejected for throwing ball at fan
Mahomes throws 4 TDs to lead Chiefs past Raiders 40-33
More Sports
Top Stories
LAPD investigating death of child in South LA
San Bernardino marks anniversary of terror attack
Rams are back-to-back NFC West champs after 30-16 win over Lions
Katy Perry, others perform to help Woolsey Fire victims
Man dies after being dragged by his vehicle in Lawndale
SoCal honors lives lost on World AIDS Day
Schiff: House Intel Committee will provide transcripts to Mueller
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Show More
Suspects slash throat of LA auto shop owner
Waffle House hero steps in for Kid Rock to lead holiday parade
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
Southern Californians pay respect to Bush
Weapons and dozens of neglected dogs found at Antelope Valley home
More News