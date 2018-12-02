Chargers vs. Steelers: LA mounts stunning comeback in 33-30 win

The Los Angeles Chargers mounted a stunning second-half comeback, scoring 23 consecutive points as they took down the Steelers 33-30 in Pittsburgh.The Chargers came out for the second half down 23-7. They scored three consecutive touchdowns, two of them with two-point conversions and took a 30-23 lead over Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter.A Pittsburgh drive then evened the score at 30-30 with just over four minutes to go in the game.A field goal attempt by Michael Badgley with 3 seconds remaining hooked to the left. But a Steelers offsides penalty gave them a second try.That one was blocked.But another Steelers offside penalty gave Badgley a third try. That time it sailed through for the win.The Chargers now move to 9-3 and are in strong contention for an AFC wild card playoff spot.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.