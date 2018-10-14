LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Los Angeles Chargers win 38-14 against Cleveland Browns

L.A. Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams catches a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first half during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND --
The Los Angeles Chargers won 38-14 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Rookie kicker Michael Badgley made his NFL debut for the Chargers, replacing Caleb Sturgis, who has been sidelined with a quad injury. Badgley was the sixth kicker used in Anthony Lynn's 22 games with L.A.

Also, the Chargers were without starting right tackle Joe Barksdale because of a knee injury.

Browns wide receiver Beshard Perriman was inactive after being signed Saturday, leaving Cleveland thin at wide receiver following injuries to Rashard Higgins and rookie Derrick Willies.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
