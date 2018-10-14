The Los Angeles Chargers won 38-14 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.Rookie kicker Michael Badgley made his NFL debut for the Chargers, replacing Caleb Sturgis, who has been sidelined with a quad injury. Badgley was the sixth kicker used in Anthony Lynn's 22 games with L.A.Also, the Chargers were without starting right tackle Joe Barksdale because of a knee injury.Browns wide receiver Beshard Perriman was inactive after being signed Saturday, leaving Cleveland thin at wide receiver following injuries to Rashard Higgins and rookie Derrick Willies.