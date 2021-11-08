Sports

Charlotte visits Los Angeles on 4-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST


LINE: Lakers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets visit Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall with a 21-15 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers shot 47.2% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte finished 33-39 overall a season ago while going 15-21 on the road. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.


INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (thumb), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: day to day (rib), P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsespncharlotte hornetsnbalos angeles lakers
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA mother says she was accused of trafficking her biracial daughter
Barriers, crowd control focus in Travis Scott Astroworld concert probe
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
Canyon Country father arrested in murder of 2-month-old daughter: LASD
CA family heartbroken after toddler killed by stray bullet
Bodycam footage: LAPD officer shoots family dog with bean bag gun
Rams fall to Tennessee Titans 28-16 at SoFi Stadium
Show More
1st lawsuit filed after 8 people died at Astroworld Festival
Deadline arrives to apply for LA's basic guaranteed income program
CVS offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11
Thousands take part in Los Angeles Marathon with new course
Biden: Families separated at border under Trump deserve compensation
More TOP STORIES News