Charlotte visits Los Angeles on 4-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST
LINE: Lakers -2.5
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets visit Los Angeles.
Los Angeles went 41-30 overall with a 21-15 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers shot 47.2% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.
Charlotte finished 33-39 overall a season ago while going 15-21 on the road. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (thumb), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).
Hornets: Mason Plumlee: day to day (rib), P.J. Washington: out (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
