Sports

Chicharito now the biggest star in LA's Galaxy

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the silver anniversary of Major League Soccer the Galaxy struck gold.

"It doesn't always work out that you get the No. 1 striker on your wish list," said Dan Beckerman, AEG president & CEO. "But more often than not for the Galaxy it does (happen), and today it did."

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is the most recognizable Mexican player the past decade.

Dropping him into Los Angeles transcends the sport.

"It's a win, win, win," said Hernandez.

The 31-year-old former Spanish league scoring champion is the biggest signing by the Galaxy since David Beckham rattled the foundation 13 years ago.

"I prefer to score 20, 15 or 10 goals, and helping get this team to a championship," he said. "If not it's very selfish coming here."

Coming to LA gives him the opportunity to prove he's one of the best players in the world and help build the MLS.

Chicharito is another super-start for an organization that's signed a lot of superstars.

The Galaxy is changing the landscape of the MLS.

"Robby Keene, Steven Girard, Zlantan Ibrahimovic, Landon Donovan and David Beckham, and now my name is over those," Hernandez said

If he can score - equal to the hype - it'll be a win-win.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles galaxymlssoccer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Alhambra 17-year-old found alive
405 Fwy reopens in Redondo Beach following hazmat situation
Obama portraits coming to LACMA during 2021 tour
Raiders officially add Las Vegas to their name
Coronavirus: Other strains already common in U.S.
Oxnard student, 10, struck by stray bullet in car-to-car shooting
San Manuel tribe hosts appreciation event for IE first responders
Show More
3 US firefighters ID'd in fatal plane crash fighting Australian fires
Man charged with murder in IE crash that killed 3 teens
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Local congressman pushes for cervical cancer screening bill
WWII vet got big surprise from his favorite Dodger
More TOP STORIES News