Chip Kelly era underway for UCLA football

New UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly began his first practice Tuesday in Westwood. (KABC)

Westwood, Calif. --
Rise and shine! The Chip Kelly era started at 7:15 a.m. in Westwood!

"I don't know what this whole team is about," Kelly said. "That's what the whole spring (football practice) will be about, trying to figure it out. I don't know a strength or weakness."

After four years with two different NFL teams - then a year off - Kelly coached his first collegiate practice at UCLA Tuesday since he left the University of Oregon in 2011.

"We know the guys as people, but we don't know them as players," Kelly said.

One of the biggest changes in the sport since Kelly left college is technology. But his players will tell you he's embracing it.

"We wear our GPS. I have one on now. The strength and condition coach monitors us, so if we get too tired, he will shut us down, " said Adarius Pickett, a junior defensive back.

Kelly also brought in a sports nutritionist.

"Oh my gosh, the food we're getting now is fantastic. Nutrition is important for getting us in good shape and to run a high-tempo offense like this," said Andre James, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman.

In watching practice you can easily see the 2018 Bruins will be in great shape to run this high-speed system.

"It's an adjustment. It's one thing to be in shape. It's another thing to be in football shape. We've got to get that squared-away going forward," Pickett said.

Moving forward is why UCLA hired Chip Kelly, and he's coaching in Westwood.
